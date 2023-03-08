Tim David Reveals How PSL Helped Him Become a Global T20 Star

Star Australian cricketer, Tim David has expressed excitement about playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the opportunity it provides to improve his game.

While speaking in an interview, the right-hander said that he has always enjoyed playing cricket in Pakistan and believes it plays a massive role in helping him face challenges.

When asked about his expectations for the ongoing season, David said, “I have high expectations of myself. I just want to go out on the field and contribute to the team’s success.”

The hard-hitting batter, who plays for the Multan Sultans, added that he prefers to go for the big shots and also likes to stay at the crease in the middle to score some runs for his team.

The 26-year-old expressed his hope of winning the tournament. He acknowledged that the former champions lost the final last year, but they will try their best to claim the title this time.

Regarding the PSL, David said, “PSL is great. It is so challenging for me. It was the first franchise tournament I played in, and then I came back last year and did well.”

It is worth noting Multan Sultans are currently set at the third spot of the points table with eight points and they will have to win at least one game to qualify for the playoffs of the event.

