NA Body Expresses Displeasure Over Delay in Appointment of CCP Members

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has expressed displeasure over the delay in the appointment of Members of the Board of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

The meeting of the committee, held under the Chairmanship of MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, directed the Finance Division to finalize the process of appointment of Board Members in order to improve the working and performance of the organization.

The Committee also expressed its dissatisfaction with the delay in appointing Heads for the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), which has remained unresolved for nearly a year.

While briefing, the Chairperson of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) apprised that the role of the CCP is to foster competition in all spheres of economic activity and to protect consumers from anti-competitive practices.

She informed that CCP essentially administers the provisions of the Competition Act, 2010 by means of enforcing the prohibitions against anti-competitive behavior, undertaking competition advocacy, and conducting research on competition-related issues.

She said that CCP has made many achievements over the years, however, there remain some challenges that need to be addressed. She emphasized that there are over 500 cases against CCP’s actions which are pending in different Courts. Over 217 appeals against CCP orders are pending in Competition Appellate Tribunal, she added.

A committee member inquired about the status of the CCP Board Members. The special Secretary, Finance Division informed the committee that there are four vacancies among the five Members of the CCP. Currently, the Commission has no other member except the Chairperson CCP and the positions of the Members are vacant since March 2022. He apprised that 186 applications have been received out of which the candidates are being shortlisted.