OnePlus Ace 2V Launched With Flagship Hardware for $330

OnePlus has launched the Ace 2V in China, a premium phone for cheap. Despite being a budget device, it is powered by the flagship grade Dimensity 9000 SoC and brings a whole array of other high-end hardware features as well.

Design and Display

Starting with the display is a 10-bit AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It covers 100% of the DCI-P3 and sRGB color gamuts and has slight curves at the edges.

The front is protected by Asahi Glass while the back is guarded by Gorilla Glass 5. The optical fingerprint sensor resides underneath the display.

Internals and Software

As mentioned earlier, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 SoC, which is a flagship-grade chip that graced high-end phones in late 2021 and 2022. This can be paired with up to 12 GB/16 GB RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB storage, but there is no memory card slot.

For software, you get Android 13 OS on top of Color OS 13 in China, but international models will get Oxygen OS.

Cameras

The main camera setup inside the two large cutouts on the back includes a 64MP primary shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. These cameras can record 4K videos at 60 FPS and 1080p videos in slow motion.

The 16MP selfie camera is limited to 1080p video clips.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery is packed with super fast 80W wired charging, but there is no wireless charging or reverse charging support.

The OnePlus Ace 2V will be available in Green and Black color options for a starting price of $330 in China. International price tags will most likely be higher.

OnePlus Ace 2V Specifications