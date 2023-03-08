PFA Seals Snacks Factory Using Harmful Chemicals in Production

The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took action against a factory owner in Taxila for producing unhealthy snacks for children.

The factory owner was using boric acid and other dangerous chemicals to increase profits, according to the authorities.

The PFA officials raided the factory on Tuesday and confiscated the harmful chemicals used in the production of the snacks.

Following the raid, the PFA authorities immediately sealed the factory and initiated legal action against the owner for violating production rules and regulations.

In another operation conducted near Committee Chowk Rawalpindi, the PFA caught a supplier of adulterated tea leaves. The officials recovered about 120 kilograms of harmful tea leaves from him and destroyed them.

Additionally, a chicken shop, a hotel, and a grocery store were fined for poor sanitation and for selling expired spices.

The PFA officials reiterated that providing healthy food to the citizens is their top priority.

They remain committed to ensuring that food products sold in the market are free from any harmful substances that may put the public’s health at risk.