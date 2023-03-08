Suzuki Sold Just Around 500 Altos in February 2023

Alto has been Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) trusted weapon for dominating the local car industry since 2019. Although, it isn’t sharp enough to slay the beast that is the ongoing economic crisis.

As per the latest update from Autojournal.pk, Suzuki managed to sell just 544 units of Alto in February 2023. While that amounts to a Month Over Month (MOM) increase of 1,136% in sales, it is still a far cry from its previous sales figures.

In January, Suzuki sold only 44 units of the Alto, making it one of the worst sellers of the month. Comparatively, it sold 3,864 units of Alto in December 2022. According to details, PSMC observed multiple non-production days (NPDs) in the past few months, which dampened sales of all of its cars.

Overall, Suzuki’s sales have hit rock bottom due to insufficient inventory and import restrictions. Autojournal.pk’s last report revealed that the company sold fewer than 1,000 units in February. This is Suzuki’s worst performance yet since countrywide COVID-19 lockdowns in April 2020, which saw production and sales reach zero.

Suzuki is Pakistan’s biggest carmaker by production and sales volume. Its poor performance hints at a terrible performance from all automakers in February.