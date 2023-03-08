UAE Tax Authority Launches Online Portal for Employees

To promote innovation among its employees, Federal Tax Authority (FTA) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a digital innovation platform, Tax 10. It will encourage professional creativity while upgrading services and promoting sustainability.

Tax 10 has over 3,000 international government practices, classified into 15 categories, including tax and financial innovations, government services, and future skills.

The FTA aims to encourage the participation of its employees in developing future tax programs, as well as projects related to its operational systems.

According to the FTA, the launch of Tax 10 is an important step to accelerate digital transformation by adopting the best global practices in the taxation and financial sectors.

Dubai Waives Customs Duty

Earlier, Dubai reversed its decision to impose a new customs duty on imported goods worth AED 300 or more. In an email notification, Dubai Customs stated that the former limit of AED 1,000 has been restored, effective from 1 March 2023.