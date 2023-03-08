Vivo’s First Flip Phone to Feature Impressive Cameras and Powerful Hardware

Vivo is currently developing a flip phone, following the success of their horizontal foldable, the X Fold+. This new phone will feature an impressive camera setup, as leaked by Digital Chat Station (DCS), a well-known source of insider information.

Dubbed the Vivo X Flip, the phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, similar to the X Fold+, and will have 12 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage. The phone will have a sizable cover display, as depicted in the illustrations below, and will house a dual camera island.

According to DCS, the upcoming Vivo X Flip’s camera setup will include a 50MP Sony IMX866 main sensor and a 12MP IMX663 ultra-wide. An additional camera will be placed on the inside, with a centered punch hole (resolution not specified). The rear cameras will bear the Zeiss branding, much like other Vivo flagship models.

As per previous reports, the internal display of the Vivo X Flip will have 1080p resolution. It will measure 6.8 inches diagonally, with a 120Hz refresh rate. Based on the illustration, the phone’s aspect ratio will be narrower than the Moto Razr 2022, but may not be as slender as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

It could possibly match the Oppo Find N2 Flip’s 6.8-inch, 1080 x 2520-pixel (21:9) display.

The X Flip will come equipped with a fairly large 4,400 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. This surpasses the battery size and charging speed of most flip phones. Only the Find N2 Flip comes close at 4,300 mAh and 44W fast charging. The phone will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader, most likely integrated into the power button.

The Vivo X Flip is slated to be unveiled in China next month, with teasers possibly coming as early as next week. Hopefully, the announcement will include details about a global launch as the competition for flip foldables is currently limited.

In addition, an upcoming Vivo X Fold 2 (featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) is also expected to be released soon.