Armed Private Guards to be Deployed at Major Public Parks in Islamabad After F-9 Rape Case

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to further improve the security of major public parks in Islamabad.

CDA has decided to hire private security for F-9 Park and Lake View Park Islamabad. CDA has decided to acquire the services of well-reputed security companies for the provision of 70 security guards.

According to CDA officials, out of 70 security guards, 40 will be deployed in F-9 park because it is the largest park having an area of 750 acres. The rest of the 30 security guards will be deployed in Lake View Park. The decision has been taken due to increasing complaints from the public.

CDA has its own guards stationed at F-9 Park and Lake View Park. Unfortunately, they are not fully trained and do not have weapons. People do not fully cooperate with the CDA guards.

CDA has decided to deploy trained guards from security companies in these parks to improve their security.

Chairman CDA, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal had visited F-9 Park after the incident of the rape of a girl and directed to improve the security of the park.

He had said that if a large number of citizens visit these public parks, special measures should be taken for the security of the citizens.

The installation of security cameras in the park should be completed soon and motorbikes should be given to the CDA staff in the park.

CDA officials say that the installation of CCTV cameras in F-9 Park will also be completed soon, while the deployment of private security guards will ensure the safety of people’s lives and property in a better way.