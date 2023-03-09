International Women’s Day Celebrated at SNGPL Head Office

An event was organized at the SNGPL Head Office to mark International Women’s Day. Chairperson Board of Directors Roohi Raees Khan was the Chief Guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Board of Directors Roohi Raees Khan said that women are seen engaged in all walks of life today but still a lot needs to be done to protect the rights of women.

She further said that men and women need to work together to create a conducive environment in society.

Roohi Raees Khan added that Sui Northern had been implementing a strict policy regarding workplace harassment and efforts were being made for further improvement in order to enable female employees to lodge any complaint without any hesitation.

She stressed that women must not seek any relief rather they should work hard to prove themselves.

At the end of the event, Chairperson Board Roohi Raees Khan along with female employees cut the cake.

The event was attended by female employees of the company in large numbers.