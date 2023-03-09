Meezan Bank Partners with NIFT ePay to Expand Digital Payments in Pakistan

Meezan Bank and NIFT ePay have joined hands to expand digital payments in Pakistan. Meezan Bank customers will now be able to enjoy account-based e-commerce payments, in addition to card-based payments on 500+ NIFT ePay merchants and businesses.

This partnership will play a vital role in accelerating digital payments in Pakistan and enabling people to do online purchases using their Meezan Bank accounts. It will expand the pool of pre-paid customers for merchants, creating a win-win scenario for everyone.

As Pakistan’s e-commerce industry grows, Meezan Bank continues to partner with Fintechs that offer secure, quick, and convenient digital payment solutions.

The strategic partnership between Meezan Bank and NIFT ePay will help in strengthening Pakistan’s payment ecosystem, meet the growing need for convenient and secure online payment options on e-commerce platforms, and add more convenience to the online shopping experience.

NIFT ePay is providing a secure, hassle-free unified payment platform to make payments which will ensure buyer safety and protection for Meezan Bank’s customers.

Commenting on this occasion, Ariful Islam – Deputy CEO, Meezan Bank, said, “Our partnership with NIFT is of strategic importance, and we look forward to collaborating and jointly introducing innovative payment solutions that enhance the convenience of our customers, Insha’Allah.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Javed Edhi – CEO, NIFT, said, ”We are delighted to collaborate with Meezan Bank for expanding the usage of Digital Financial Services in Pakistan.”

“Digital connectivity, convenience, and security have always been at the forefront of NIFT ePay’s vision, and by partnering with Meezan Bank, we can reach to masses and facilitate them in making Digital Payments securely.”