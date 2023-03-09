Minister Orders Excise Office to Eliminate Car Registration Snags

Caretaker Minister Bilal Afzal wants the agent mafia out of Punjab’s excise and taxation offices. At a Faridkot excise office, residents complained of vehicle registration and transfer delays.

The director informed the caretaker minister that the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) caused most of the issues. Afzal ordered PITB to fix the automated system’s issues within a week to save the citizens’ time and money.

The caretaker minister also ordered the delivery of thousands of delayed number plates during his visit to the office. He instructed officials to contact owners if registration plates were returned undelivered.

Punjab Ombudsman Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan also ordered the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department (ET&NC) Punjab and the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to create a district-level vehicle number plate distribution system.

the ombudsman asserted that a more organized vehicle number plate issuing process is needed. He also ordered the ET&NC Department to report monthly on number plate issuance and distribution.

Khan requested a report from the secretary excise & taxation department to explain why vehicle owners were not receiving number plates after paying the fee.