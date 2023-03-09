Possible Scenarios for Multan, Peshawar and Quetta to Qualify for PSL Playoffs

Quetta Gladiators secured an exciting eight-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium yesterday, adding a new dimension of excitement to the competition.

Currently, three teams are vying for the remaining two playoff spots. Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi have eight points each with two matches remaining while Quetta Gladiators have six points with only one game left in the event.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have already secured their places in the playoffs by winning six of their eight matches.

The Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will face Multan Sultans tomorrow in their ninth match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The winner of this match will become the third team to qualify for the playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans both need one win in their remaining two matches to confirm their qualification. Two losses for either side will open the gates for Quetta Gladiators.

Check out the remaining PSL 8 schedule here.

It is worth noting that the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators will have to win their last group-stage game against Multan on Saturday by a massive margin to keep their chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive. If they lose the match, they will be knocked out and Peshawar and Multan will qualify for the playoffs.

If Quetta wins and either Zalmi or Multan lose both their matches then the fourth spot will be decided through net run rate. Currently, both Zalmi and Sultans have a superior net run rate as compared to the Gladiators.

Here is the current PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars (Q) 8 6 2 0 12 0.938 Islamabad United (Q) 8 6 2 0 12 -0.036 Multan Sultans 8 4 4 0 8 0.473 Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 4 0 8 -0.580 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -1.120 Karachi Kings 9 2 7 0 4 0.358

