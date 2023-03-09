Today’s PSL Schedule – March 9th, 2023: Battle for the Top Spot in PSL Points Table

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Islamabad United will lock horns wth Lahore Qalandars as both sides battle for the top spot in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

United will be looking to continue their winning streak and register their third straight win in the competition to climb over Qalandars in the PSL points table. Islamabad have been sensational in front of their home crowd and they will be aiming to provide another remarkable performance to their passionate fans.

Qalandars, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after their defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in their previous outing. Lahore currently sits at the top spot and will be hoping to maintain their position at the summit of the PSL standings.

Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs but will be determined to win in order to establish themselves as the top side in the competition and earn the bragging rights heading into the playoffs.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Thursday, 9 March Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm (PKT) Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

