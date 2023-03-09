Saim Ayub Earns High Praise From Babar Azam For Another Brilliant Knock [Video]

Peshawar Zalmi’s captain, Babar Azam has praised rising star, Saim Ayub, for his brilliant batting displays in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-handed batter produced yet another scintillating knock, scoring 74 runs off 34 balls, including six fours and five sixes, to help his side post a massive total of 240 runs on the board.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Babar Azam lauded the youngster, saying the stylish batter has been showcasing phenomenal performances throughout the ongoing season.

Babar, who also scored his maiden PSL century last night, further added that the 20-year-old cricketer is a quick learner and always keeps his focus on improving his skills and shot selection.

The Lahore-born cricketer went on to say that he himself is very keen to keep an eye on every talented cricketer in the ongoing edition with the national team in mind.

This isn’t the first time Saim has received praise from national stars. Previously, after Peshawar Zalmi secured a crucial 35-run victory against Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United captain, Shadab Khan, wrote on his Twitter account, “Saim is class. Future superstar.”

The left-handed batter had stitched a crucial 107-run opening partnership with Babar Azam against Qalandars and also built another big partnership of 162 runs in the recent game.

