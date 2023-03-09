Spotify Welcomes Creators and Artists ‘Home’ at Stream On 2023

Spotify’s second Stream On event was held yesterday, and music artists, songwriters, video and content creators, and podcasters from all over the world joined Spotify for a day of announcements, inspiring stories, and hands-on demos of new tools and resources coming to the global creator platform.

“Stream On is about all the ways we are bringing Spotify to life and letting creators at all stages of their careers know that we are open for business. We are focused on building the best home for them – a place where they can establish a career, thrive and grow and where the world can be inspired by their creativity,” Spotify Founder & CEO Daniel Ek shared during the morning keynote presentation.

He continued, “And that’s what we’ve been doing for almost 17 years: building, improving, and reimagining this home to better meet creator needs and help them chart new pathways to success. As we look to the future, we are excited to expand that ambition to even more creators across new formats. We’re enabling more creativity, discovery, and personalization than ever before by providing the best resources, support, and interactivity.”

Doubling Down on Helping Creators and Artists be Discovered

Spotify kicked off Stream On by doubling down on discovery, revealing a reimagined interface that leverages new visuals, and a completely new and interactive design — all to drive deeper and long-lasting connections between creator and listeners.

The new Spotify experience will roll out in waves beginning today to its 500+ million monthly active users — below is a snapshot of what to expect in Pakistan:

With Smart Shuffle, we’re introducing a new way to inject new music that perfectly complements an existing playlist with just the tap of a button.

Spotify is also bringing a new playlist feature to popular playlists like Discover Weekly, Release Radar, New Music Friday, and RapCaviar, where users can explore each playlist track-by-track.

“Spotify recommendations drive close to half of all users’ streams. And when listeners decide to follow a creator, they listen to, on average, five times more of their music,” said Gustav Söderström, Spotify Co-President, and Chief Product & Technology Officer.

He continued, “That’s why discoveries on Spotify—unlike many other platforms—give creators so much more than just a fleeting moment of viral fame. Those meaningful, long-term connections are a key part of what makes Spotify a platform for professional and aspiring artists.”

Helping Creators Build and Grow Audiences with New and Enhanced Tools

Spotify showcased a suite of Spotify for Artists tools that help artists find the fans who’ll love their music most. Spotify also shared more details on the next revenue line to help artists grow: merchandise and live events.

New Concert and Merch Discovery tools will help make sure concert-goers never miss another show. Listeners will begin to see merch offers and concert listings in far more places across the app. If a show catches a fan’s eye, they can tap a new ‘interested’ button to save the listing to their own calendar in the Live Events Feed. Users can adjust their location and browse concerts worldwide, all personalized to their taste.

Spotify is also expanding its Fans First program to include more artists, ensuring top listeners receive emails and notifications that give them special access to concert pre-sales and merch exclusives.

“Today, there are more than ten million creators on Spotify with over half a billion listeners across 184 countries and markets,” Spotify Founder & CEO Daniel Ek noted.

“Think about the massive potential that represents for creators. No matter where you are on your own creative journey within music, podcasts or audiobooks. The potential to reach half a billion people. And that reach is about to become more powerful with what we’ve introduced today.”

Continuing to Help Artists Find Success Through Streaming

Finally, Spotify unveiled its annual music royalties report, Loud & Clear.

This year’s update shows that more artists are finding success than ever before: the number of artists generating $1M+, as well as those generating $10,000+, has more than doubled over the past five years. Additionally, Spotify estimates that the 50,000th highest-earning artist on Spotify generated more than $50,000 across all recorded revenue sources.

The site also details how Spotify pays the vast majority of every dollar it generates for music—nearly 70 percent—back to the industry, and all-time Spotify payouts to music rights holders are approaching $40 billion dollars.

Welcoming Creators and Artists “Home” to Spotify

Immediately following the presentation, we opened the doors of our campus in Los Angeles’ Arts District to creators for its “Play On” event to demo new products, held workshops with top industry creators, and shared insider knowledge on how best to use Spotify from the people who helped develop the tools at the company.

To close out the activities, we hosted an all-female showcase to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Stream On Media Kit | Stream On recording and all other information about the event can be found here.