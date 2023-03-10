Bank Alfalah’s Marketplace AlfaMall and Muller and Phipps (M&P) Partner to Ensure Faster Delivery

Bank Alfalah’s e-commerce platform, AlfaMall, has partnered with Muller and Phipps (M&P) to enhance product delivery services to customers.

Through the partnership, AlfaMall will develop a one-stop shop for customers to find thousands of products at competitive prices at the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) feature. At the same time, M&P will offer an express delivery feature to ensure timely product delivery.

This collaboration will facilitate the development of an efficient delivery process and provide benefits to both Bank Alfalah and M&P. Additionally, M&P will offer stock management and warehousing solutions for all products purchased through AlfaMall.

AlfaMall provides customers access to thousands of genuine products from reliable and trusted vendors at the best prices and offers BNPL payment options. Customers can use the platform to make online purchases either by paying upfront or in easy installments.

This initiative marks Bank Alfalah’s first step in creating a trusted e-commerce marketplace in Pakistan. Bank Alfalah customers can use their accounts, credit cards, and orbit points to pay for online shopping without any hassle securely.

This facility is not limited to Bank Alfalah customers, and other bank customers can also access AlfaMall (www.alfamall.com) for upfront payments using other cards as a payment option.