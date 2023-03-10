Discos’ Tariff Increased by Rs. 0.47 Per Unit for January

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a Rs. 0.477 per unit hike in the electricity tariff for consumers of ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (Discos) on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of January 2023.

According to a notification issued by the power regulator, the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) had filed a petition seeking a Rs. 1.17 per unit hike in the power tariff.

The notification further said that Discos will reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of January 2023 in the billing month of March 2023.

The increase in tariff would be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.

The power regulator has also directed Discos to separately show the tariff hike in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of January 2023.