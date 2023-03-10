Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Head to Head Record in PSL

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is all set to host Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans in the 27th match of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League season (PSL).

Peshawar Zalmi has had a mixed season so far, with inconsistent performances throughout. Although not the best team in the competition, they have done enough to be in the running for the playoffs.

Multan Sultans, the 2021 champions, have had a similar trajectory this season. They have also been hot and cold, winning four of their eight matches. However, a better net run rate places them in third position in the standings, also with crucial eight points.

The head-to-head record between these two teams is heavily in favor of Multan Sultans, who have won nine out of the twelve matches played against Peshawar Zalmi.

In their last meeting, which took place earlier in the tournament, the Rizwan-led Multan Sultans had a convincing victory over the Babar Azam-led side.

Multan Sultans scored 210 runs with half-centuries from Rizwan and Rossouw, while Carlos Brathwaite and Usama Mir took three wickets each to restrict Peshawar to only 154.

As both teams aim to secure their place in the playoffs, this match promises to be an exciting encounter between two evenly-matched sides.

Teams Matches Win Loss
Multan Sultans 12 9 3
Peshawar Zalmi 12 3 9

