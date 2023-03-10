Today’s PSL Schedule – March 10th, 2023: Third Playoff Spot on the Line

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 10, 2023 | 2:47 pm

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Peshawar Zalmi will face off against Multan Sultans as both teams look to secure the playoffs spot in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Peshawar will be aiming to overcome a disappointing defeat at the hands of Quetta Gladiators in their previous match and register a win against Multan Sultans in the upcoming clash.

Similarly, Multan will be determined to overcome a string of poor results and get their tournament back on track with a victory.

The winner of the encounter will confirm their spot in the PSL playoffs while the loser will have to win their last match in the tournament to move to the next round.

Both sides currently have 8 points in the tournament and a win will take them to 10 points, which will help them secure a place in the coveted top four spots in the PSL standings.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue
Friday, 10 March Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm (PKT) Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

