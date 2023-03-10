Fans Criticize Simon Doull for Inappropriate Commentary on Samiya Hasan

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 10, 2023 | 3:06 pm

Former New Zealand cricketer, Simon Doull has once again sparked controversy on social media with his comments during a recent match in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Doull, who is commentating in the tournament, has come under fire for his remarks about Babar Azam and now about the wife of Pakistani cricketer, Hassan Ali.

During the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, Doull was heard commenting on Samiya, saying, “She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well, I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory.”

The comments made by the renowned cricket commentator immediately drew criticism from cricket fans on social media, with many calling them inappropriate and disrespectful.

Several cricket fans took to their Twitter handles to express their displeasure with the comment, calling on the PSL authorities to take action against Doull for his remarks.

This is not the first time Doull has been in the spotlight for his comments in PSL as he had previously criticized Babar Azam for putting his personal milestones ahead of the team.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

