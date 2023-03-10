Fans Criticize Simon Doull for Inappropriate Commentary on Samiya Hasan

Former New Zealand cricketer, Simon Doull has once again sparked controversy on social media with his comments during a recent match in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Doull, who is commentating in the tournament, has come under fire for his remarks about Babar Azam and now about the wife of Pakistani cricketer, Hassan Ali.

During the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, Doull was heard commenting on Samiya, saying, “She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well, I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory.”

The comments made by the renowned cricket commentator immediately drew criticism from cricket fans on social media, with many calling them inappropriate and disrespectful.

Several cricket fans took to their Twitter handles to express their displeasure with the comment, calling on the PSL authorities to take action against Doull for his remarks.

This is not the first time Doull has been in the spotlight for his comments in PSL as he had previously criticized Babar Azam for putting his personal milestones ahead of the team.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

Camera on wasim Simon Doull " wasim knows he missed a dirty fulltoss 😂 he could have won it " camera shifts to girl " She has won it she has won few hearts i believe 🤣 " Waqar bhai " Doully Doully u r hot red hot 😂 " Best Ending evr 🔥 #IUvLQ #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/aE4U7JoWza — Adil Ali Shah (@AdilAliShah13) March 9, 2023

Simon Doull is all of Us right now 😂😂😂 even he is baffled by the beauty of Pakistan 😅😅🔥🔥❤️❤️ #simondoull #tiktokdown #PSL8 pic.twitter.com/08VK1KizuQ — Adil Ali Shah (@AdilAliShah13) March 9, 2023

Simon doull become controversial Why Pakistani commentators not stoping or counter him? Watch outside edge at DN Sports 👇👇https://t.co/W5qlIHzTNK pic.twitter.com/Kr6JsrAx0o — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) March 9, 2023

I think Simon doull is from karachi 😱 pic.twitter.com/XbDRX3k59f — Huzaifa khan (@HuzaifaKhan021) March 8, 2023

Simon Doull was harassed by a Pakistani after he gave his honest opinion on plastic king’s statpadding innings. What a world are we living in? Shame on the people there! Abusing him doesn’t change that Babar is a loser and belongs nowhere. Stay strong @Sdoull.#Cricket #PSL2023 pic.twitter.com/fW3D716cbf — 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑 (@imtheguy07) March 9, 2023

