Australian Journalist Spotted Wearing PSL Shirt During India vs Australia Series

The hype surrounding the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the cricket fraternity is increasing as the tournament progresses toward the playoff stage.

While the tussle between teams is rising to qualify for playoff spots successfully, the fever of the tournament has also hit the Test series between India and Australia.

ALSO READ Fans Criticize Simon Doull for Inappropriate Commentary on Samiya Hasan

Meanwhile, renowned Australian writer and editor, Giddeon Haigh also seem to be inspired by the ongoing season of PSL, as he was spotted in a local hotel in India wearing a PSL shirt.

Giddeon Haigh, who is one of the leading journalists, was recently seen donning a PSL shirt while covering the fourth Test match in Ahmedabad.

Earlier this month, a German footballer posted a picture of Kevin Prince-Boateng, also known as Prince, celebrating on the field in a similar style to Shaheen Shah Afridi’s celebration.

The German professional football club, Hertha Berlin, also shared the 22-year-old star pacer’s picture from a recent match, comparing the two moments.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Super League has a huge fan base in the cricketing world and is regarded as one of the best T20 leagues due to the quality of cricket.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads