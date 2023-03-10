Shaheen Afridi Likely to Captain New-Look Pakistan in T20I Series Against Afghanistan

Star Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to lead the national team in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this month.

According to media reports, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are expected to rest before the white-ball series against New Zealand starting on April 13, with the first of five T20I matches.

ALSO READ All the Records That Jason Roy and Quetta Gladiators Broke Against Peshawar Zalmi

All-rounders, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim, rising stars, Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, and Azam Khan, along with pacer Ihsanullah, are likely to be selected for the series.

The schedule was slightly changed as the matches were initially set to be played on March 25, 27, and 29 in Sharjah but now the matches will take place on March 24, 26, and 27.

It was reported that all three matches would start earlier than planned due to the unavailability of the Hawk-Eye Technology at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on the previously scheduled days.

ALSO READ Mohammad Yousuf Likely to be Made Pakistan’s Interim Head Coach

ACB said, “The Afghanistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board have jointly agreed to make slight tweaks to the itinerary of Afghanistan’s home three-match T20I series against Pakistan.”

“The start of the series is brought forward by a day and will now start on March 24, with the last two games to be played on March 26 and 27 in Sharjah, UAE,” ACB said in a statement.

In addition, former Pakistan cricketer, Muhammad Yousuf, is expected to be named as the interim head coach of the national side for the upcoming series against Afghanistan.