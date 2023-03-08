Mohammad Yousuf Likely to be Made Pakistan’s Interim Head Coach

Former Pakistani cricketer, Mohammad Yousuf is likely to be appointed as the interim coach of the national team for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still negotiating with the former coach, Mickey Arthur, for the head coach position, an agreement has yet to be finalized.

As per media reports, this has led to Yousuf being considered for the temporary role. In addition to Yousuf, a local support staff member is also expected to be appointed to support Yousuf.

It is worth noting that the former right-handed batter has previously served as the national team’s batting coach, under the administration of former PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja.

Last month, the PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, stated that negotiations with Arthur were almost complete and an announcement regarding his appointment was expected soon.

However, until the deal is finalized, the legendary batter is expected to take charge of the team for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, which will take place after PSL.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the schedule for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. The matches will be played from March 25 to 29 in Sharjah, UAE.

The series will commence on March 25 in Sharjah, with the second and third games between the two teams on March 27th and 29th, respectively. All matches will be held at the same venue.