All the Records That Jason Roy and Quetta Gladiators Broke Against Peshawar Zalmi

Cricket fans witnessed another exciting clash in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where numerous PSL records were shattered.

Quetta Gladiators chased down a huge total of 241 runs against Peshawar Zalmi, which became the highest successful run chase in the history of PSL and the fifth-highest in T20 cricket.

ALSO READ West Indies Captain Ranks PSL Best in the World Due to Bowling Standards

Year Team Opposition Margin Target 2023 Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi 8 wickets 241 2022 Multan Sultan Lahore Qalandars 5 wickets 207 2022 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Qalandars 7 wickets 205 2017 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Qalandars 5 wickets 202 2019 Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans 6 wickets 201

The Mohammad Nawaz-led side hit a total of 40 boundaries during the high-octane encounter, including 30 fours and 10 sixes, the most in a single inning in PSL history.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table as Quetta Keeps Hopes Alive With Record-Breaking Run Chase

The right-handed opener scored 110 runs by hitting boundaries alone, breaking the record of Sharjeel Khan who had scored 96 runs by hitting boundaries against Peahwar Zalmi in 2016.

Batter Runs in Boundaries Fours Sixes Opposition Jason Roy 110 20 5 Peshawar Zalmi Sharjeel Khan 96 12 8 Peshawar Zalmi CA Ingram 96 12 8 Gladiators

With a knock of 145* runs off 63 balls, Jason Roy became the only foreign cricketer who hit two centuries in PSL, having scored his first hundred against Lahore Qalandars last year.

The star England batter hit 20 fours in his match-winning knock, surpassing Babar Azam’s record of 15 fours, which he had made in the same match on his way to his maiden PSL century.

ALSO READ PCB Copies UEFA Champions League Trophy for Women’s League Matches

Batter Team Opposition Fours Jason Roy Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi 20 Babar Azam Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators 15 Kamran Akmal Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators 13

Furthermore, Roy scored the highest number of runs in an inning, surpassing Colin Ingram’s 127 runs, as well as Sharjeel Khan and Martin Guptill, who had each scored 117 runs.

Batter Team Opposition Runs Year Jason Roy Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi 145 2023 CA Ingram Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators 127 2019 Sharjeel Khan Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi 117 2016

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads