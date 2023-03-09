All the Records That Jason Roy and Quetta Gladiators Broke Against Peshawar Zalmi

Cricket fans witnessed another exciting clash in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where numerous PSL records were shattered.
Quetta Gladiators chased down a huge total of 241 runs against Peshawar Zalmi, which became the highest successful run chase in the history of PSL and the fifth-highest in T20 cricket.
|Year
|Team
|Opposition
|Margin
|Target
|2023
|Quetta Gladiators
|Peshawar Zalmi
|8 wickets
|241
|2022
|Multan Sultan
|Lahore Qalandars
|5 wickets
|207
|2022
|Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore Qalandars
|7 wickets
|205
|2017
|Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore Qalandars
|5 wickets
|202
|2019
|Lahore Qalandars
|Multan Sultans
|6 wickets
|201
The Mohammad Nawaz-led side hit a total of 40 boundaries during the high-octane encounter, including 30 fours and 10 sixes, the most in a single inning in PSL history.
The right-handed opener scored 110 runs by hitting boundaries alone, breaking the record of Sharjeel Khan who had scored 96 runs by hitting boundaries against Peahwar Zalmi in 2016.
|Batter
|Runs in Boundaries
|Fours
|Sixes
|Opposition
|Jason Roy
|110
|20
|5
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Sharjeel Khan
|96
|12
|8
|Peshawar Zalmi
|CA Ingram
|96
|12
|8
|Gladiators
With a knock of 145* runs off 63 balls, Jason Roy became the only foreign cricketer who hit two centuries in PSL, having scored his first hundred against Lahore Qalandars last year.
The star England batter hit 20 fours in his match-winning knock, surpassing Babar Azam’s record of 15 fours, which he had made in the same match on his way to his maiden PSL century.
|Batter
|Team
|Opposition
|Fours
|Jason Roy
|Quetta Gladiators
|Peshawar Zalmi
|20
|Babar Azam
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Quetta Gladiators
|15
|Kamran Akmal
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Quetta Gladiators
|13
Furthermore, Roy scored the highest number of runs in an inning, surpassing Colin Ingram’s 127 runs, as well as Sharjeel Khan and Martin Guptill, who had each scored 117 runs.
|Batter
|Team
|Opposition
|Runs
|Year
|Jason Roy
|Quetta Gladiators
|Peshawar Zalmi
|145
|2023
|CA Ingram
|Karachi Kings
|Quetta Gladiators
|127
|2019
|Sharjeel Khan
|Karachi Kings
|Peshawar Zalmi
|117
|2016
