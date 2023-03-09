All the Records That Jason Roy and Quetta Gladiators Broke Against Peshawar Zalmi

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 9, 2023 | 11:49 am

Cricket fans witnessed another exciting clash in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where numerous PSL records were shattered.

Quetta Gladiators chased down a huge total of 241 runs against Peshawar Zalmi, which became the highest successful run chase in the history of PSL and the fifth-highest in T20 cricket.

Year Team Opposition Margin Target
2023 Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi 8 wickets 241
2022 Multan Sultan Lahore Qalandars 5 wickets 207
2022 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Qalandars 7 wickets 205
2017 Quetta Gladiators  Lahore Qalandars 5 wickets 202
2019 Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans 6 wickets 201

The Mohammad Nawaz-led side hit a total of 40 boundaries during the high-octane encounter, including 30 fours and 10 sixes, the most in a single inning in PSL history.

The right-handed opener scored 110 runs by hitting boundaries alone, breaking the record of Sharjeel Khan who had scored 96 runs by hitting boundaries against Peahwar Zalmi in 2016.

Batter  Runs in Boundaries  Fours  Sixes  Opposition 
Jason Roy 110 20 5 Peshawar Zalmi
Sharjeel Khan 96 12 8 Peshawar Zalmi
CA Ingram 96 12 8 Gladiators

With a knock of 145* runs off 63 balls, Jason Roy became the only foreign cricketer who hit two centuries in PSL, having scored his first hundred against Lahore Qalandars last year.

The star England batter hit 20 fours in his match-winning knock, surpassing Babar Azam’s record of 15 fours, which he had made in the same match on his way to his maiden PSL century.

Batter  Team  Opposition  Fours 
Jason Roy Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi 20
Babar Azam Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators 15
Kamran Akmal Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators 13

Furthermore, Roy scored the highest number of runs in an inning, surpassing Colin Ingram’s 127 runs, as well as Sharjeel Khan and Martin Guptill, who had each scored 117 runs.

Batter   Team  Opposition  Runs Year
Jason Roy Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi 145 2023
CA Ingram Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators 127 2019
Sharjeel Khan Karachi Kings Peshawar Zalmi 117 2016

