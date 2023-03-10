Survey Suggests Making Process of Filing Sales Tax Returns Easier

A survey of the business community conducted by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) revealed that businessmen and traders find it more difficult to complete sales tax returns as compared to income tax returns.

According to the survey results released by the FBR on Friday, amongst filers of sales tax returns, 53 percent of businesses found this to be moderately difficult to complete while just 26 percent found it was easy. The survey has suggested making the process of filing sales tax returns simpler.

The survey also explored whether businesses have sought extensions for submitting the tax returns form under section 119. Of the 516 businesses surveyed, 74 businesses (14 percent) stated that they had ever sought an extension – mostly public and private limited companies (and to a lesser extent, AOPs).

Out of the 74 businesses, 34 indicated that in response to their request for the extension, they found the FBR to responsive and another 17 stated that the FBR was fair. There were only a few businesses that had a negative experience in seeking this extension, the survey results showed.