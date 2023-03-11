Former West Indian Pacer Wants Ihsanullah To Play for Pakistan Soon

Rising star, Ihsanullah has impressed former West Indian cricketer, Ian Bishop with his phenomenal performances in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Recently, ESPNcricinfo, took to social media to ask cricket fans if young talented players, Ihsanullah and Saim Ayub, are ready to represent the Pakistan national side.

The former fast bowler quickly responded to the question and chose the 20-year-old right-arm pacer for his debut for the national team, saying “Ihsanullah definitely.”

Ihsanullah definitely 👍🏼 https://t.co/Ja9sogp9SS — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 10, 2023

It is worth noting that both the left-handed batter and the fiery pacer have been making headlines for showcasing magnificent performances for their respective franchises in the event.

The Swat-born pace sensation is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition, taking 18 wickets in nine games at an average of 13.00 and an economy rate of 6.56.

The best bowling display from the speedster came against Quetta Gladiators in their second game of the competition, where he destroyed one of the strong batting units, taking 5/12.

On the other hand, Saim Ayub, who is representing Peshawar Zalmi, is also the talk of the town for his well-improved batting skills and aggressive batting display in the edition.

The left-handed batter has so far scored 309 runs in nine matches at an average of 34.33 and a handsome strike rate of 169.78, including five half-centuries with the highest score of 74.

