Coast Guard Seizes Drugs Worth $117 Million in Gwadar

The Coast Guard successfully intercepted and seized a large number of drugs in the Duran area of Gwadar, thanks to a tip by confidential sources.

According to a spokesman, the operation was launched after two suspicious vehicles were spotted and signaled to stop near General Area Duran. However, the drivers accelerated and attempted to flee when they saw the guards approaching.

ALSO READ Pakistan Navy Seizes Rs. 4 Billion Worth of Meth in Arabian Sea

Despite the suspects’ attempts to evade the authorities, the Coast Guard managed to apprehend them and conduct a thorough search of the vehicles. To their surprise, they discovered a whopping 1,650 kg of hashish and 69 kg of high-quality meth.

It was later revealed that the drugs were intended to be smuggled overseas by sea, with an estimated market value of $117 million. Thanks to the vigilance of the Coast Guard and the information provided by their sources, this attempt to transport illegal drugs was successfully thwarted.