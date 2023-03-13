Finland, Pakistan Business Communities Come Together to Expand Business Cooperation

Finland-Pakistan Business Council (FPBC) organized the 10th edition of its legacy Finland Pakistan Business Summit 2023 in Islamabad. This year, the summit primarily focused on expanding cooperation in the energy and education sectors to boost bilateral trade, investment, and exchange of technical expertise for shared growth and development.

The summit was inaugurated by the ambassador of Finland to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Hannu Ripatti, while the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired an important session, ‘Future of Energy Landscape in Pakistan’. More than 20 Finnish companies, the majority from the energy and education sectors, participated in the summit, which was also attended by prominent business owners, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives from Pakistan.

The summit essentially is a networking platform that has facilitated business cooperation between the two countries for more than a decade. It has helped explore business opportunities, share expertise, and help Pakistani businesses use the Finnish corridor to access the enormous markets in the European Union and the Nordic region.

The panelists, all acclaimed experts in their respective fields, emphasized the need for Pakistan to replicate the Finnish model in enhancing its reliance on renewable energy and excellence in education, professional training, and gender equality for socioeconomic success. They also highlighted the need for Pakistan to facilitate investment and a steady transfer of innovative technologies and technical expertise by realigning its regulatory regime to strengthen its energy and other key business sectors.

Speaking at the summit, the ambassador of Finland to Pakistan, H. E. Mr. Hannu Ripatti, expressed his pleasure at the level of business cooperation between Pakistan and Finland. He said Pakistan could capitalize on this cooperation for its socioeconomic growth as Finland is the gateway to the EU market and had the immense technical expertise to help with the development of the Pakistani business and education sectors.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the summit, the Chairman of Finland Pakistan Business Council and the Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Finland, Mr. Wille Eerola, said, “Finland and Pakistan have friendly ties, further strengthened by their shared ambition for growth and development. This year, we are organizing the summit in Islamabad and Karachi to bring Finnish and Pakistani business communities together so they can discuss and explore opportunities for collaboration.”

The Finnish delegation expressed its delight over their ‘myth-busting’ Pakistan experience. They heaped praises on Pakistan’s culinary delicacies, rich culture, and hospitality. The next summit is set to take place in Karachi later this week.