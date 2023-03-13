Here’s Pakistan’s T20I Schedule Leading to T20 World Cup Next Year

After a disappointing loss in the final of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup last year, the Men in Green will be determined to go one better and win their second T20 World Cup title next year in West Indies and the USA.

With the popularity of T20 cricket at an all-time high, the Green Shirts are expected to play as many as 25 T20Is before they travel to North America for the mega event. This will provide ample opportunity for the national team to select a pool of players and get a settled squad heading into the tournament.

Pakistan’s road to the 2024 T20 World Cup will commence with the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the UAE. The series is scheduled to be played on 24, 26, and 27 March.

The Men in Green will then host New Zealand for a five-match T20I series in April, which will be Pakistan’s last T20I action in the year.

Pakistan is scheduled to play a six-match T20I series against West Indies in February 2024 before three-match T20I series’ against Netherlands and Ireland in May 2024. Their last series before the 2024 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played against England in May.

Here is Pakistan’s T20I schedule:

Opposition Matches Hosts Date Afghanistan 3 Afghanistan March 2023 New Zealand 5 Pakistan April 2023 West Indies 6 Pakistan February 2024 Netherlands 3 Netherlands May 2024 Ireland 3 Ireland May 2024 England 5 England May 2024 T20 World Cup – West Indies and USA June 2024

*Further fixtures are likely to be added before the World Cup