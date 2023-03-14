Federal Education Ministry Announces Summer Vacation Schedule for Schools and Colleges

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), a Federal Education Ministry department, has officially notified the schedule of summer, winter, and spring breaks for the upcoming academic year.

According to the official notification issued by FDE’s Academics Wing, all educational institutions operating under the FDE will observe summer vacations from 6 June 2023 to 31 July 2023.

The summer vacation will be applicable to students only. All Heads of Institutions (HOIs) will be required to make necessary arrangements for stock checking and validation during the summer vacation.

Repair and maintenance activities will also take place during this period.

Moreover, the winter break will be observed from 25 to 31 December 2023. It must be recalled here that the FDE had extended the winter vacation in December last year on account of an intense cold wave in the federal capital.

Furthermore, the spring break will take effect from 1 to 7 April 2024. Besides, the FDE institutions will also observe all Islamic and gazetted and national holidays as per moon sighting and federal government notifications respectively.