Federal Govt Decides Office Timings for Ramazan

A high-level meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Monday decided that the new timing for office work will be 7.30 am to 2.30 pm and up to 12.30 pm on Friday starting from the first of Ramazan.

Moreover, the timings will be followed in the summer season as per the decision of the Cabinet. A notification will be issued accordingly.

2nd meeting of monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of Austerity Measures,chaired by Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar,reviewed the status and expressed serious concerns on the use of SUV/Sedan Cars above 1800 cc by some officers

The second meeting of the monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures also reviewed the implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on the implementation of austerity measures.

Return of luxury vehicles

A detailed presentation was given and was informed that the implementation of austerity measures has already been started by the respective Ministries/Divisions. The meeting was updated on the status of the use of luxury vehicles and was apprised that the majority of the allocated vehicles have been returned back by the cabinet members.

The meeting expressed concerns about the non-return of the remaining luxury vehicles and directed Cabinet Division for strict implementation of the decision and to get back the luxury vehicles within three days. The meeting also deliberated on the withdrawal of the use of security vehicles and decided to implement the decision in its letter and spirit.

The meeting expressed serious concerns about the use of SUVs/sedans above 1800cc by some officers and directed all the authorities to immediately stop the use of all these vehicles by government officials.

Austerity measures in the judiciary

The Ministry of Law and Justice was entrusted with the task to approach the Superior Judiciary suggesting the implementation of austerity measures in the judiciary and approaching Senate Chairman and National Assembly Speaker regarding the use of teleconferences for all meetings to save time and expenditure.

The meeting was also informed that the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has already approached the provincial governments suggesting the implementation of similar austerity measures in their respective provinces.

The finance minister while emphasizing the current economic situation in the country directed all the concerned to expedite the implementation of austerity measures.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor to the PM on Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Federal secretaries, and senior officers attended the meeting.