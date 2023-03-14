Hascol to Restructure Debts and Improve Company’s Financial Standing

Hascol Petroleum Limited, one of the leading oil marketing companies in Pakistan has taken significant steps towards restructuring its debts and securing a sustainable future for the company, a press statement revealed today.

At its recent board meeting, the company approved further details for debt restructuring with its bankers and a new business model that will set it on a strong path toward future success.

The board also approved certain amendments to the Scheme of Arrangement, which has been agreed upon with most of its banks.

ALSO READ Hascol Approves Modified Scheme of Arrangement to Address Debt Issues

Hascol has been in negotiations with all its lenders to restructure its entire debt of Rs. 54 billion, aiming to settle the full amount to the satisfaction of lenders. The restructuring scheme is designed to ensure the company’s survival and prosperity in the future.

The modified scheme will be presented to secured creditors at a meeting in April this year, after which it will be submitted to the High Court for legal approval. If agreed upon, it will bind the company and its bankers to a new financial structure.

ALSO READ PSO, Shell and Attock Suffer as Petroleum Sales in Pakistan Take a Massive Dip

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been advised accordingly.

Hascol’s recent developments are a positive sign for the company and the oil and gas sector in Pakistan. The company’s efforts to restructure its debts and adopt a new business model show its commitment to overcoming challenges and securing a sustainable future.