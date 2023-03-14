New Summer and Winter Timings for Schools and Colleges Announced

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), a Federal Education Ministry department, has officially notified the summer and winter timings for the upcoming academic year.

According to the official notification issued by FDE’s Academics Wing, during the summer season, single-shift schools and colleges will operate from 8 AM to 2 PM on Monday to Thursday and to 12:30 PM on Friday.

In institutions having evening shifts, the morning shift will operate from 8 AM to 1:30 PM and the second shift will operate from 1:30 PM to 7 PM on Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the second shift will start at 2:30 PM.

During the winter season, single-shift schools and colleges will operate from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM on Monday to Thursday and to 12:30 PM on Friday.

In institutions having evening shifts, the morning shift will operate from 8:30 AM to 2 PM and the second shift will operate from 2 PM to 7 PM on Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the second shift will start at 2:30 PM.