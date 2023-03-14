Pakistan’s Test Schedule for Next 12 Months Revealed

Pakistan missed out on the chance to play in the 2021-23 World Test Championship final after a string of poor results at home last year. The Men in Green lost the historic Test series against Australia and England before drawing the series against New Zealand.

The Green Shirts will have to improve quickly in the longest format of the game as they prepare for the next cycle of the World Test Championship.

Pakistan will have to sort out their combination quickly and make a formidable Test side once again if they want to win the WTC in the next cycle. The national Test side is in a transitional phase with many new faces making their debuts the previous year.

The Men in Green are only scheduled to play three Test series till 2024. They will begin their cycle against Sri Lanka as they tour the Island for a two-match series in July 2023.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a daunting tour of Australia in December 2023. The two teams will face off in a three-match Test series with the boxing day Test match scheduled to be played in Perth.

Finally, Pakistan will host West Indies in February 2024 for a two-match Test series.

Here is the Test schedule: