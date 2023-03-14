PUBG Mobile Reveals Epic New Build Mode, Multi-Map Imagiversary Makeover, and More in Version 2.5 Update on its 5th Anniversary

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is celebrating its 5th year anniversary with a packed Version 2.5 Update that will include a brand new build mode, World of Wonder, which will in time allow players to construct their own in-game content, from modes to maps.

In addition, new areas, items, and rewards are coming as part of PUBG MOBILE’s 5th-year anniversary celebrations, Payload, and Metro Royale modes have been updated, and Cycle 4 Season 11 and Royale Pass Month 21 are bringing a variety of new cosmetics to unlock.

Today PUBG MOBILE is pleased to announce World of Wonder, a free build mode equipped with endless possibilities to give players a brand new way to play PUBG MOBILE.

Launching in beta on March 16th, players will immediately be able to witness the possibilities the new mode provides by jumping into a multitude of new maps and game modes as part of World of Wonder’s exciting rollout.

During the Beta phase of World of Wonder, players will also have the chance to apply to become creators to get their hands on World of Wonder’s editing features themselves. Stay tuned for more updates on World of Wonder’s editing access in the near future.

In the next stages of World of Wonder’s testing, the battleground will become an architect’s playground with four landscapes to build in from the ground up, inspired by some of Erangel’s iconic locations – Bird’s Perch, Coral Reef, Jade Realm as well as the entire Erangel landscape itself.

Construct the skyline with different objects, materials, and building types using a range of specially designed tools to copy, delete, rotate, zoom in and out, free fly, and more with just a swipe.

With more advanced features, budding game designers will be able to set game parameters, and within them a host of gameplay devices and objects, that together can introduce new mechanics and ways of playing PUBG MOBILE!

The World of Wonder creators will be capable of creating experiences that cover a wide selection of play genres including Arms Races, Deathmatches, Racing, Battle Royales, and much more.

But not to worry – those who find starting from scratch a little too daunting will be able, to begin with two preset gameplay templates: Erangel Mod, featuring a default classic battle royale format, and Craft Mod, which will work as a 4v4 Team Deathmatch on a brand new map constructed using World of Wonder.

Whilst these editing features will not yet be widely available in the Beta version, beginning on March 16th, players will be able to explore maps and modes created by other players to get inspiration for their own forthcoming builds!

World of Wonder has a list of suggestions to show the officially recommended and most popular builds to try out.

Also coming in the Version 2.5 Update on March 18th are PUBG MOBILE’s 5th-year anniversary celebrations including the Imagiversary multi-map makeover!

Players can wish their favorite mobile battle royale a happy birthday by heading to the two new Imagination Plazas in Erangel and competing for the large crate in the center, or visit the ten smaller Imagination Districts located around Erangel and Livik to load up on supply rewards.

Four new items will also be available to liven up the party, including the colorful Block Cover to shield enemy fire or bridge crossings, the Supply Converter which transforms supplies into items from past seasons or all new items, the bouncy Portable Trampoline to fling players into the air, or the Dual-Purpose Cannon to send throwables flying – as well as the players themselves!

In addition, the Version 2.5 Update brings updates to the existing Payload and Metro Royale game modes to enhance the player experience including a new heavy-duty vehicle in Payload and new consumables plus game-aiding reward mechanics in Metro Royale.

Players should prepare themselves for the upcoming Cycle 4 Season 11 and Royale Pass Month 21 which will bring additional new content, rewards, and cosmetics.

Complete details about what’s included in PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.5 Update can be found in the official patch notes available here.

Something special will also be arriving on the battlegrounds in the coming days for players who like to live life in the fast lane. Stay tuned for further updates as part of a yet-to-be-announced new collaboration with an iconic and world-renowned car manufacturer.

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.5 Update will be available soon! Download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.