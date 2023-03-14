Sunwalk Group to Invest $2 Billion in Pakistan’s Fiber Optic Network

Sunwalk Group intends to invest $2 billion in the telecom sector for the deployment of an Optical Fiber Network, encompassing an area of 100,000 km over a period of time in Pakistan.

A high-level delegation of Sunwalk Group led by Chairman Hou Xingwang called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Tuesday. The meeting discussed about Investment in Telecom Infrastructure, Optical Fiber Cable (OFC), and Right of Way (RoW).

Sunwalk (Pvt) Limited, is a telecom and technology-based multinational private Chinese enterprise that has developed multiple telecoms, and communication infrastructure projects in China and has acquired a TIP License in Pakistan.

The company already started deployment and invested about USD $ 5 Million and has the plan to deploy 5000 km OFC as the next step.

Minister IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque briefed the delegation that consultation with the Ministry of Railways and Highways Authority is ongoing regarding the Right of Way to laying OFC. He assured that all obstacles in this regard will be removed soon.

Hou said that they have a longstanding relationship with Pakistan and also provide services to different sectors. Chairman Sunwalk expressed his gratitude to Federal Minister IT Syed Amin Ul Haque and his team for their full support and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, DG Wireless Jahanzeb Rahim while the Sunwalk delegation comprised the Vice President of Sunwalk Group, Tony Li (Assistant to Chairman), Chen Dianbo (COO of Sunwalk Pakistan), and Afshaan Malik (CBO of Sunwalk Pakistan).