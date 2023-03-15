Google’s New AI in Gmail, Docs, and Sheets Will Help You Save Time

AI has been taking the internet by storm ever since ChatGPT became a thing. Tech giants are adding AI features to their products left and right and now it’s Google’s turn to join the fray.

The search engine giant is introducing generative AI-assisted features to its productivity suite including Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets, Slides, and more. For starters, their interface will be updated to allow easy access to AI features, so you can discuss, summarize, or brainstorm with Google as you work.

After this update, Gmail will be able to pick up content from brief bullet points and write an entire email out of it. Slides, on the other hand, will be able to create audio and images on the fly for you to assist with presentations.

Here are all the features that should reach users soon, according to Google.

Draft, reply, summarize, and prioritize your Gmail.

Brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite in Docs.

Bring your creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video in Slides.

Go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorization in Sheets.

Generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet.

Enable workflows for getting things done in Chat.

You will also be able to select a tone of writing for different occasions, summarize a long chain of emails, proofread and rewrite your documents, and help create drafts on different topics.

The video below shows how it works.

Sadly, the rollout isn’t worldwide just yet as it is only being tested with people in the US. However, Google promises that these new AI features will reach users by the end of the year.