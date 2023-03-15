PSL Playoffs: First Finalist Confirmed After a One-Sided Qualifier

Multan Sultans qualified for their third successive final as they inflicted a heavy defeat on defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, in the PSL playoffs qualifier.

Sultans got off to a slow start as Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan cautiously tackled Lahore’s bowling unit. A quickfire half-century from Kieron Pollard and a few blows by Tim David helped Sultans to a competitive total of 160/5.

Qalandars got off to a horrid start and never recovered. They lost three wickets in succession before losing wickets at regular intervals. Sultans ran riot as they dismissed Qalandars on only 76 runs, winning the match by 84 runs.

As a result, Sultans have directly qualified for the final while Lahore will get another chance to make it to the final as they will face one of Peshawar or Islamabad in the 2nd Eliminator on Friday.

