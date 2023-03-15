Babar Azam Chooses Between IPL and BBL [Video]

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has rated Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) higher than the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During an interview on the Peshawar Zalmi podcast, Azam noted that he enjoys watching the BBL more than the IPL. Although the Pakistan captain has not yet played in either the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Australian Big Bash League (BBL), he has expressed a preference for the BBL’s standards over the IPL.

The Indian Premier League is known for its massive economic success which attracts world-class players. On the other hand, the Big Bash is supplemented by Australia’s top-notch domestic cricket standards.

It is worth noting that Pakistani cricketers have not been involved in the IPL due to political tensions between India and Pakistan. Nonetheless, Babar Azam’s statement could indicate his interest in playing in the BBL in the future.

