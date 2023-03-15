PCB Shares Crucial Update on PSL 8 Qualifer Today

In the midst of political unrest in Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared an important update on the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the official statement from PCB, the much-awaited qualifier match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will go ahead as planned at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Reports further revealed that PCB and security officials have been closely monitoring the situation and have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of those involved.

The #HBLPSL8 Qualifier in Lahore today will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium as scheduled. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 15, 2023

Yesterday, practice sessions for both teams at LCCA ground were postponed due to political instability in the city, raising concerns about the safety of players and officials.

Late at night, PCB held an emergency meeting with the provincial government, all the franchises, and security agencies to determine whether it was possible to organize today’s match.

It is pertinent to mention here that the finalists of PSL season seven will lock horns in the qualifier today at the Gaddafi Stadium, and the match will start at 7 PM.

