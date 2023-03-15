UAE Govt Portal Offers New E-Services for Entry, Residency and Work Permits

Abu Dhabi has announced that multiple services of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) have been added to the government’s online portal, TAMM.

These recent additions are part of TAMM’s first batch of services, MoHRE being the first federal ministry to join this portal. Currently, MoHRE is providing the following services to UAE residents via TAMM:

Sr. Service Description 1. New work permits Granting permission to work in a particular job. 2. New entry permits for domestic workers Granting permission to enter the country as a domestic worker. 3. New residency permits for domestic workers Granting permission to reside in the country as a domestic worker. 4. Renewing residency permits for domestic workers Extending the permission to reside in the country as a domestic worker. 5. Canceling residency permits for domestic workers Revoking the permission to reside in the country as a domestic worker. 6. Opening domestic worker’s sponsorship file Initiating the process of sponsoring a domestic worker. 7. Changing status for domestic workers Updating the legal status of a domestic worker, such as from temporary to permanent. 8. New work contracts for domestic workers Creating a legal agreement between the employer and domestic worker regarding work. 9. Amending work contracts for domestic workers Modifying the terms of an existing work contract for a domestic worker. 10. Canceling entry permits for domestic workers Revoking the permission for a domestic worker to enter the country.

TAMM Platform

TAMM is a one-stop shop for a wide range of services, including visa and residency applications, company registrations, and business licensing.

The platform also offers access to information on healthcare, education, housing, and transportation in the UAE. More services will be added to the TAMM platform as people become familiar with its use.