UAE Ramadan 2023: Sharjah Announces Work Hours for Govt Employees

Human Resources Authority (HRA) in Sharjah has officially notified Ramadan working hours for government employees. The staff will be working from 9 AM to 2:30 PM during Ramadan.

The authority also added that the departments and other institutions working in shifts can determine their own working hours.

Sharjah’s Ramadan schedule mostly aligns with the advisory issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

Previously, FAHR also declared working hours for ministries and federal institutions, which will be operating from 9 AM to 2:30 PM from Monday-Thursday and from 9 AM to 12 PM on Friday.

Likewise, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) announced that private-sector working hours will be reduced by two hours in the holy month.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Centre (EAS), Ramadan is set to commence on Thursday 23 March, and will be 29 days long, while Eid-ul-Fitr will take place on Friday 21 April.

Dubai School Timings

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) also released new timings as well as instructions for schools across Dubai.

According to its notification, schools must hold a maximum of five hours of classes during Ramadan and end before 12 PM on Fridays for Jumma prayer.

Fasting students will be allowed to not participate in Physical Education (PE) classes if requested. Meanwhile, homework and revisions will also be decreased to not overburden fasting students during the holy month.