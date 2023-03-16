UAE to Make Remote Healthcare Services Compulsory

All healthcare providers in the UAE will be required to offer at least one type of remote health service to patients under the upcoming regulations. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) will launch the “Smart Digital Health” framework by the end of this year and will apply to both the public and private sector medical facilities.

The Head of the Strategy and Investment Section at the Digital Health Department of MoHAP, Shaikha Hasan Al Mansory, made the announcement during the Remote Forum in Dubai.

After the new framework, providers must offer one of the four types of remote services, including consulting, prescribing medications, monitoring patients, or robotic surgeries.

Medical facilities that do not currently offer remote or telemedicine services will be assisted by the government in implementing at least one by the end of the year.

Al Mansory also underlined the necessity of developing remote services in healthcare, especially in light of the booming medical tourism industry of the UAE.

The new laws will also establish proper guidelines for healthcare practitioners, assuring medical accountability in diagnosis, drug prescription, and telemedicine services.

Import of Personal Use Medicines

Earlier, the MoHAP issued a reminder for residents and tourists, urging them to use any of the two online services for importing personal use medicines and medical equipment after acquiring an e-permit.

Travelers or residents can either import medicines or medical devices by getting approval in advance or they can disclose their imports after their arrival at the ports. These services can be used on the MoHAP website or app under the service section.