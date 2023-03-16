Minister Announces 600,000 Foreign Jobs for Youth

Sajid Hussain Turi, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, announced on Wednesday that an agreement with 16 countries is approaching completion.

He claims this agreement will create job possibilities for thousands of Pakistani youths looking for work abroad. The Minister stated that over 600,000 young people had already found work overseas.

Turi noted during a cheque distribution event held by the Workers Welfare Board that since taking on the post of Minister, he has been working hard to alleviate the challenges that employees face.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s young now account for 65 percent of the population. He underlined the need of utilising this demographic’s potential and abilities to propel the country’s growth ahead.

He went on to say that the deal with 16 countries will be finished shortly, allowing several hundred thousand young people to work in foreign countries.