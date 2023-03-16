‘Self-Perceived Identity’ is un-Islamic – CII

At a two-day conference, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) voiced concern over the issues encountered by intersex and transgender people and emphasized the need of protecting and ensuring their basic human rights.

The CII, on the other hand, considered some articles and clauses in the Transgender People (Rights of Protection) Regulations to be inconsistent with Shariah and declared “self-perceived identity” to be un-Islamic.

To address these concerns, the CII thoroughly studied the regulations and proposed revisions to amendment bills introduced by many Senators. Moreover, the council issued a resolution on the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’, warning of challenges to global peace from groups in the West and other countries who want to instill fear and hate of Islam and Muslims.

All countries and international civil society groups were encouraged by the CII to prevent conflict, and promote tolerance, and human relations.

Religious academics, transgender community leaders, physicians, legal and social specialists, and civil society organizations attended the council summit to guarantee that all elements of intersex and transgender concerns were examined. There were also representatives from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Ministry of Human Rights at the summit.

The CII indicated its willingness to cooperate in any efforts to combat Islamophobia and to play a role in promoting a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere for all.