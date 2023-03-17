UAE Makes Big Announcement Regarding Unused Annual Leaves

In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) stated that employees have the option to either carry forward their remaining annual leaves or receive payment for them in accordance with the law.

This decision is in line with the Regulation of Labor Relations Law, which outlines two possible scenarios for compliance, if the employee remains in their role or if their service comes to an end.

ALSO READ UAE Launches New Tax Program for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

The Regulation of Labour Relations Law and its implementing regulations stipulated the procedure to be followed regarding unused annual leave in two cases: if the worker is still employed or if their service end. Learn more and share your enqruiries. #MoHRE #UAE pic.twitter.com/M2TZI9b40R — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 10, 2023

According to a tweet by MoHRE, workers are now empowered to make a choice regarding their annual leaves under the Regulation of Labor Relations Law.

58 Holidays for UAE Workers

Employees can take around 58 holidays this year, including 24 annual leaves if they utilize them smartly by taking annual leaves close to public holidays or weekends.

UAE, earlier, declared its public holiday dates for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Islamic New Year, National Day, and various other important occasions. UAE employees are also allowed to take two days of paid leave every month.

ALSO READ UAE to Make Remote Healthcare Services Compulsory

List of Paid Leaves in UAE

Private sector employees in the country, under the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, are allowed to take paid leaves every year. The law covers various types of holidays, including annual, sick, and maternity leaves.

It also provides flexibility for employees who need to take time off to pursue their education, take care of a newborn, or simply take a break from work. Employees are also entitled to a day off during public holidays.

Here are the nine types of paid leaves in UAE: