UAE Makes Big Announcement Regarding Unused Annual Leaves

In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) stated that employees have the option to either carry forward their remaining annual leaves or receive payment for them in accordance with the law.
This decision is in line with the Regulation of Labor Relations Law, which outlines two possible scenarios for compliance, if the employee remains in their role or if their service comes to an end.
The Regulation of Labour Relations Law and its implementing regulations stipulated the procedure to be followed regarding unused annual leave in two cases: if the worker is still employed or if their service end. Learn more and share your enqruiries. #MoHRE #UAE pic.twitter.com/M2TZI9b40R
— وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 10, 2023
According to a tweet by MoHRE, workers are now empowered to make a choice regarding their annual leaves under the Regulation of Labor Relations Law.
58 Holidays for UAE Workers
Employees can take around 58 holidays this year, including 24 annual leaves if they utilize them smartly by taking annual leaves close to public holidays or weekends.
UAE, earlier, declared its public holiday dates for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Islamic New Year, National Day, and various other important occasions. UAE employees are also allowed to take two days of paid leave every month.
List of Paid Leaves in UAE
Private sector employees in the country, under the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, are allowed to take paid leaves every year. The law covers various types of holidays, including annual, sick, and maternity leaves.
It also provides flexibility for employees who need to take time off to pursue their education, take care of a newborn, or simply take a break from work. Employees are also entitled to a day off during public holidays.
Here are the nine types of paid leaves in UAE:
|Leave Type
|Details
|Number of Days
|Student Leave
|Paid leave for examinations. The employee must’ve completed at least 2 years of service with the employer.
|10 days
|Sick Leave
|Employees can take sick leave after the probationary period. Sick leave can’t be taken if the illness is caused by the worker’s misconduct, or if the employee violated the safety rules.
|Up to 90 days
|Annual Leave
|Employees can apply for annual leave after 1 year. Only 2 days a month if they’ve completed 6 months at the workplace.
|30 days
|Hajj/Umrah Leave
|Employers can grant special leave to perform Hajj, not exceeding 30 days. There are no provisions for Umrah leave in the UAE Labour Law.
|Up to 30 days
|Parental Leave
|Paid leave in the event of the birth of their child.
|5 days
|Maternity Leave
|Female workers can take a 60-day leave of which 45 days are fully paid, and 15 days are half-paid. This leave can be extended for another 30 days, but without pay.
|Up to 60 days
|Compassionate Leave
|5-day leave in the event of the death of a spouse, and a 3-day leave for the death of a parent, child, sibling, grandchild, or grandparent.
|Up to 5 days
|Official Leaves
|Public holidays announced by the government. A paid rest day per week, as per the law.
|Varies
|Sabbatical Leave
|Citizens are entitled to a sabbatical leave to perform national and reserve service, in accordance with the laws in UAE.
|Varies