Donald Trump Returns to Facebook and YouTube After Two Years

On Friday, former U.S. President Donald Trump made a comeback on YouTube and Facebook. He had previously leveraged them to bolster his political career before being banned following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his supporters.

The posts, titled “I’M BACK!,” appeared on his Facebook page and YouTube channel, featuring a CNN video highlighting his 2016 election victory against Hillary Clinton, followed by a ‘Trump 2024’ screen.

Earlier on Friday, YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., restored Trump’s channel. Similarly, Meta had reinstated Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts earlier this year. Although his Twitter account was restored by the platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, in November, Trump has yet to post on Twitter.

YouTube announced through a tweet:

We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election.

Trump’s use of social media played a significant role in his successful 2016 presidential campaign. His return to these platforms will give him access to important tools for political fundraising and allow him to reach a combined audience of 146 million followers across three major tech platforms, as he gears up for another presidential bid in 2024.

A request for comment from Trump’s campaign team was not immediately answered.

However, in January, a campaign spokesman informed Fox News Digital that Facebook’s reinstatement will be a crucial tool for the 2024 campaign to connect with voters.

During his ban from Twitter and Meta, the former president established his own social media platform, Truth Social, in late 2021, which he used to communicate with his supporters.