Meta’s Paid Verification for Facebook and Instagram Launched in More Regions

Meta’s paid verification service, inspired by Twitter, was initially launched in Australia and New Zealand. As of today, users of Facebook and Instagram in the United States can also avail of this service.

Benefits

The pricing for the service is $11.99 per month if you sign up on the web or $14.99 through a mobile app store. Opting for the former only grants you a blue checkmark for Facebook, while the latter provides access to Instagram as well.

In addition to the badge, subscribers receive “proactive impersonation protection,” direct access to customer support, exclusive stickers, and 100 Stars per month on Facebook to demonstrate support for other creators.

Eligibility

To utilize the service, an individual must be 18 years or older and undergo a verification process that requires the submission of a photo ID. Additionally, two-factor authentication must be activated. If any changes are made to the user’s profile name, photo, username, or date of birth after enrolling in Meta Verified, they will need to undergo the verification process once again.

How to Activate

To initiate Meta Verified, US-based users can proceed to their settings on Facebook or Instagram and click Accounts Center. If the paid verification service is accessible for their account, they will see “Meta Verified available” underneath their name and profile picture. From there, they can add a payment method, undergo the verification process, and obtain Meta Verified status.

People who have already attained verification status on Instagram and Facebook will not be required to pay for Meta Verified in the future, at least until Meta discontinues the “legacy” verification badges.