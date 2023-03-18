Dubai to Be The First in Middle East to Produce Plant-Based Meat

Dubai has become home to the Middle East’s first 100% plant-based meat factory called Thryve. The facility is located in Dubai Industrial City and is operated by the IFFCO Group.

It will play a pivotal role in promoting sustainable and healthy food chains, improving food security, and supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The plant-based meat factory will serve 30% of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) population and create a local market for vegetarian products.

The global plant-based meat market stood at around $7.9 billion in 2022, and it is projected to surpass $15.7 billion by 2027, according to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The newly launched Thryve will also support the UAE’s vision of diversifying its food industry. The factory will help minimize the effects of climate change, support the UAE’s food security strategy, and enhance its food and water supply.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, expressed her satisfaction with the launch of the 100% plant-based meat factory, calling it a “significant contribution to sustainability in the food supply chain.”

As per Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, the emergence of the plant-based meat factory as a new industry is expected to foster trade across the region.

He further stated that Dubai is consistently moving towards a green economy by allowing private enterprises to invest in sustainable technologies.

According to Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial Leasing at Dubai Industrial City, the factory brings value to the sector while increasing Dubai Industrial City’s image as a promoter of a self-reliant food program.