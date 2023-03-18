Internet Recovers After Hours in Islamabad

Internet services abruptly stopped working today in Islamabad for around two hours around the G-11 sector. Both broadband home internet services and mobile data were affected as part of this outage.

The disruption started around 10 AM and ended around 11:45 AM. Multiple Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and mobile networks were down during this time including Jazz, Ufone, Zong, and others. Jazz users even received a notification from the company informing them about the outage.

According to Ufone, internet services were taken down as per instructions from the GOP (Government of Pakistan) and will remain suspended in some areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi until further notice.

The closure area for Ufone included Rawat/GT road interchange till F-8 Markaz at 11 AM.

It remains unclear what areas in Rawalpindi were affected, but multiple ProPakistani employees confirmed that their internet services stopped working for a while in G-9, G-11, E-11, and some other areas.

Internet speeds remained slow for many even after services recovered at around 11:45 PM. But it’s worth mentioning that areas further away from sector G-11 remained unaffected including suburban areas.

This most likely has to do with former PM Imran Khan’s court hearing at the Judicial Complex in G-11, but there is confirmation on the matter just yet.